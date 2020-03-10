As a Lowndes County citizen, I have a safety concern. Some motorists are driving around a lot of times before day and night with no headlights on.
Most vehicles are dark colored which makes it hard to see motorists. Law enforcement should get involved by stopping and charging these motorists for breaking the law.
There is no excuse for this because most vehicles have auto system lights that turn on or off while in operation.
Eugene Strickland, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.