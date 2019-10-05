All I can say is wow, at the amount of people from our community as well as many neighboring communities that came out to support the hard work of all of our kids.
Almost 700 people attended the Drama Kids Theatre Guild production of Disney’s “Frozen” and I must say that makes us so proud of what we can accomplish with our group of young actors.
I would like to thank each and everyone of you that attended our performance(s) of “Frozen Jr.” this past weekend.
I would also like to thank our group of volunteers that work tirelessly to make it all come together.
We look forward to seeing you all at the next show. Thank you again for your your support and donations. This ensures we have funding for future shows.
Keep an eye out on our websites for future events and shows. Dramakidsvaldosta.com
From all of us at Drama Kids, we want to say, “Thank you!”
David and Maggie Smith
Valdosta
