Unlike in previous election cycles, Jo Jorgensen, the libertarian candidate for president, is gaining significant support among U.S. voters looking for alternatives to the major party candidates.
While most respect the political realities of her chances for victory, all of us should be concerned by her absence from presidential debates; such exclusion is effectively voter suppression that actively prevents fair recognition of popular choices for candidates.
We simply want one thing: Let Jo Jorgensen debate!
Christopher Slaton, Valdosta
