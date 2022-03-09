In 1995, I saw an ad in The Valdosta Daily Times for a Toastmasters meeting. I didn't know what Toastmasters was; I thought it was becoming an expert at giving toasts.
What I did know is that I needed help overcoming my fear of public speaking. When I would eventually get over my initial anxiety then I needed to develop actual skills in presenting my thoughts and ideas in an oral format. After that, I needed to gain the confidence to be able to speak to a group of my peers at a moment's notice, regardless of the subject matter.
Membership in Toastmasters (if even intermittently) empowered me to accomplish all three of my short- and long-term public speaking goals.
Does that mean that I am an eloquent, expert speaker? No. What is does mean is that Toastmasters is solely responsible for many of the one-on-one successful interactions as well as the successful results of various public presentations I have made over the years.
Toastmasters works; and it works well. I am still a member of the local Toastmasters chapter because I will always need to improve and am always learning how to be better.
Join us on Tuesdays at noon at 509 N. Patterson St. and see what it is all about.
Thomas Simpson, Valdosta
