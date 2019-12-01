Quid pro quo is a Latin term that has been overused by your paper and the media as a whole. By the way, it is portrayed, many assume it’s a terrible act.
In actuality, it simply means, if you give me this, then I’ll give you that. In the context it is being used, I give you this example: “If you’ll quit the mass killing of innocent people then I’ll release U.S. funds to your country.” Or, “If you stop throwing trash in my back yard, I’ll quit bad mouthing you to the neighbors.
In the old days, we were taught this in school, in addition to how to react to an RSVP, etc.
CWO4 George Scruggs, USN, Ret.,
Valdosta
