With the entrenchment of “trumpism,” two new rules are now in place.
Rule number one is from a direct Trump quote: “Don’t believe what you read or see, but believe what I say.” This also comes directly from Orwell’s “1984” and is the basis of his fictional totalitarian government.
But Trump’s government is not fictional.
The “1984” government was effective because of the implementation of lies, big lies and constant lies. Lies heard often enough from leadership now became the truth. From Trump’s daily tweets and political rally rantings, we are barraged with “Fake News, Witch hunt, Hoax, Scum, Scam, Loser, Me-Me, Media is the enemy of the people, Baseless,” etc. The divisive tone of these tweets and rants are constantly negative, full of hate, ridicule and criticism, in a befitting trash-talking, grade-school language. Heard constantly from our dear leader; therefore, it must be true.
Rule number two is the argument: “All Republicans are good and great. Trump is a ‘Republican’; therefore, Trump is good and great.” The contrary argument is all Democrats are bad and insignificant.
Trump believes he has the divine right to be president (Rule Two) because he is the “Chosen One.” If Trump says he is innocent of any wrong doing (Rule One), then he is innocent because how can he possibly be wrong if he is good and great (Rule Two). Since Republicans are good and great, why compromise with those low-life, liberal, socialist Democrats.
Where is all of the hatred getting America? Are we really greater for it?
I see two things out of all of this which is good for the party but bad for America. First, the Senate has proven Trump innocent before the trial begins. His innocence will unleash just more obstruction and corruption in his administration. In addition, the constitutional separations of powers have been flushed down the toilet. And that is where they will stay going forward.
Emboldened by his impeachment innocence and the weak Democratic presidential field, Trump will win the 2020 election. Not only will America get four more years of his negative, hate-filled language but America will become a one-party totalitarian state.
It will be a “velvet” totalitarianism.
You will not see a bullet to the back of heads but a “bullet” to one’s reputation, character and career. (We are already witnessing this.)
In addition as an avid nationalist, Trump will need scapegoats for his actions: the Democrats and the immigrants. His hateful spewing will ignite the neo-Nazis, the KKK and all other far-right organizations. Attacks on the Jewish community and on blacks will accelerate.
This is making America great again?! What will our children and grandchildren gain from this?
James R. Savin,
Hahira
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.