I am confused and disturbed about the last election for mayor and at-large city council seats. Although one of the candidates for mayor received more than 500 more votes than the next candidate, there has to be a runoff, and the runoff will cost taxpayers more money.
The polls will have to be re-opened and citizens in the city will have to go back a second time. The council seat also resulted in a runoff. What happens if there is less than a majority (50 plus one) this time around?
Georgia is one of a few states that does not have a winner take all vote. Why?
The Rev. Floyd Rose,
Valdosta
