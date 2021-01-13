Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, on Jan. 6 rallied his supporters to fight, then urged them to march on the Capitol of Washington, D.C.
When the chaos and destruction was over, he said that he did not mean for things to turn violent.
Well, just what did he expect? Did he think that the fired up "patriots" were going there to hand out petunias?
He told them that he would march with them, but of course, he didn't. Trump instead retreated to the safety of the White House along with "trial by combat" Rudy Giuliani and let his loyal followers face all the dangers and risks all by themselves.
Meanwhile, he watched it all on TV, maybe on Fox News, perfect drama, certain to get "good ratings." It did.
One was shot and killed, three others perished apparently arising from complications stemming from ill heath and stupid actions.
Later, a Capitol Hill police officer (you know, those guys that Trump adores) who was injured by the "patriots" while defending the Capitol also died.
Every American, whether Democrat, Republican, independent or merely individuals of good morals and consciousness should finally, at long last, rise up in condemnation for this embarrassing and shameful stain that Trump and his supporters have painted on the pages of American history which will last forever.
Those who still can't or won't condemn his actions may need to pause and take a careful look at themselves. For following this, their actions, or lack of actions, and especially the silences all speak for themselves. They speak volumes.
Timothy Rogers, Morven
