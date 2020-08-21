Early voting should
be expanded
In light of the corona virus/COVID 19 pandemic, and in order to insure a safe, secure environment for registered voters to exercise one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities, the Secretary of State should take measures to expand early voting to begin Oct. 1, 2020.
In addition, expand daily hours of all local boards of election offices, as well as allow weekend voting for each weekend in October 2020.
Precinct voting should be allowed daily for the two weeks prior to the General Election of Nov. 3, 2020.
By expanding early voting, the bottleneck that usually occurs in the final days leading up to a major election will be minimized.
Finally, it will ease the burden of local boards of election as they work diligently to process in person, mail in and drop off ballots in an accurate and timely manner.
Brenda Robinson, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.