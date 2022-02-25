When we look at the accomplishments made by Black people, we have made great gain. By being a registered voter, voting goes a long way.
We see here in Georgia and other states they want to change the rules and laws which they passed. They want to cut back on when and how citizens vote. The bottom line is they want to make it not so easy to vote. If they can do this, many voters will not vote or go to the polls.
Yes, our votes should be counted. We need accountability and to make sure all elections are fair. We do not need to discourage votes with set back and changes.
If you are a registered voter, please go out and vote. If you are not registered, please get registered and go vote.
When election day comes and you can’t make it, vote early. If we speak about changes that we need, let's help bring about the changes by voting.
We must continue to fight for voter rights and equality for all.
I would like to dedicate this letter in memory of Dr. Joseph E. Lowery and Congressman John R. Lewis, two Civil Rights icons. They are gone but their legacies will forever live on.
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
