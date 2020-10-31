The 2020 election is right upon us. Nov. 3 is only a few days away.
This election is very important from local, state and most certain, the office of president. I hope everyone who is registered, do exercise their right to vote, by voting early or voting on Nov. 3.
Many citizens talk about what needs to take place in America, but do not register to vote.
First of all, we need a president who is strongly firm and will get the job done. We do not need a president who will say anything and make bad remarks and comments about someone, especially in his/her administration.
A president should try to bring the community and country together instead of stirring things up.
As an African American man, I don’t see a good picture when I look at the current president administration.
There are nine judges who sit on the United States Supreme Court. There has only been two African Americans who sat on the United States Supreme Court.
Almost four years ago, former President Barack Obama placed a nominee for the Supreme Court. Well, you know the rest of the story.
The Republican-controlled Senate had over 10 months before the election and did not vote on former President Obama’s nominee. But in less than 40 days, the current Republican-controlled Senate voted on President Trump’s nominee before this year’s election.
I reckon this is supposed to be fair. Well, it’s not and why couldn’t they pass another stimulus package for the American people who really need it.
So you see it is very important to vote in this election and every election. Yes, this is 2020 and we still have to deal with voter suppression in America. Let’s make a change!
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.