Recently, members of the Alpha Company Georgia Army National Guard met at Ole Times Restaurant in Valdosta. We thank God we were able to come together to talk and fellowship with each other. We have talked about coming together for some time now.
We have guardsmen that have passed away but never had the chance to come together other than seeing one another at other guardsmen funerals.
Many of our guardsmen have not seen one another since we were in the National Guard. And as we came together to fellowship, we couldn’t forget our fellow guardsmen who have passed on. They are not here with us, but we remember them.
We thank God for all our Armed Forces and those who serve. We plan to meet and fellowship again, and give out information that might help other guardsmen and their families. For now, we plan to meet every six months.
I thank God we were able to come together to fellowship rather than for a funeral. May God continue to bless all of us, our families, our country and world.
Freeman S. Rivers, Sr.,
Hahira
