As this year comes to an end, we must thank God for our many blessings.
Yes, as we prepare for the holidays, we can’t forget what has happened in 2021. Our country and world has seen some lows and some highs. The pandemic coronavirus, tornadoes and many other crises have taken their toll on our country and world.
Our country must continue to move forward and we must pray for better times and look to God for a guiding light.
As we celebrate the holidays, let’s not forget those who may not have anything, may have lost a family member or other situations beyond their control.
As we gather around the presents, food, etc., let’s not forget the reason for the season. For Jesus is the reason. Let’s continue to pray for our nation, our world and pray for one another.
Happy Holidays! Happy Kwanzaa! And have a blessed New Year!
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
