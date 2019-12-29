Briefly as we prepare to celebrate another Christmas and looking forward to another New Year, we thank God for his many blessings he has bestowed upon us this year.
And as we celebrate the holidays let us not forget our armed forces, the less fortunate, etc. Let’s not forget the real meaning of Christmas because the birth of Christ is the reason for the season we are celebrating.
Also, as we prepare for the New Year 2020, so let’s spread more love, joy and peace wherever we may go. Let’s continue to pray for our world, country, state and communities.
Happy Holidays! Happy Kwaanza!
Freeman S. Rivers Sr.,
Hahira
