First let me say thank you to all that voted in both the general and run-off election. Voting is the only voice we have, let’s not forget that.
Now to my point, we have got to stop blaming each other for the outcome. Folks, the fault lies with us and no one else. Not Kevin, not Brooks, not J.D., not anyone else but us. We the people. If we vote, we win.
People love seeing us divided and at each other. Every time this happens, we lose. History has shown us that there is power in unity.
It’s OK to be upset, that shows we are human but we all know that the majority of us didn’t care to vote in any election and therein lies the problem. Over 3,000 registered voters in the Mildred Hunter precinct and less than 600 vote. Folks that’s our problem, we don’t vote.
I know some folks may not agree with me but that’s OK. You can’t stop me from loving you, so send me a hug and move on.
J.D. Rice ran for mayor of Valdosta.
