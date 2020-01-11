As we start a new decade and celebrate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I’m reminded of a statement he made in one of his greatest speeches.
When he said and I quote “we face some difficult days ahead,” our nation is on the brink of war with Iran, our state faces the challenge of replacing a retiring United States senator and our city has to cope with providing us with safe water to drink and use.
These and many more issues must be dealt with, but we have an underlining crisis that no one seems to ever want to talk about or for some reason don’t realize exist.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among teenagers, with an alarming 73% increase among black teens, from 1991 to 2017. Over 5,000 teens commit suicide every year in America.
The recent death of Georgia Tech recruit Bryce Gowdy, a Deerfield Beach, Fla., high school star athlete, has sent shocks waves throughout the sports community but getting little notice on the news scene anywhere else. Kids like Bryce are deciding everyday that life is just not worth it and are giving up because we have failed them and we have given up on them.
Bryce on the outside had it going on; he was a football and track star in high school. He had just signed to attend Georgia Tech and was scheduled to start classes in January of this year.
What people didn’t know outside of his immediate family was that Bryce was homeless. He alone with his mother and two younger brothers slept in his mother’s car until she could finally afford a motel room for them.
Sad thing is there are children here in Valdosta in very similar situations to the one of Bryce Gowdy. While campaigning, I met a mother with a teenage son and a young daughter that were sleeping in her car, trying to make it.
Thankful the South Georgia Coalition for the Homeless was able to help.
My point is this, we had better start talking to our kids, grandkids and teenagers in general and find out how things are going with them.
Believe me they have a lot to say and know more than you think.
Invest in our children more than thoughts and prayers.
J.D. Rice lives in Valdosta and is a former Valdosta Fire Department chief.
