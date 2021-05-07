RICE: Common sense needed in coaching debacle

The last two years has really been a whirlwind for us folk that call Valdosta our home.
It all seemed to have started when the Valdosta High School football coach didn’t get his contract renewed to coach one of America’s most prestigious programs for another year. It also seemed that the city was basically split down racial lines as to why and whose fault it was.
Our city school board decided to hold meetings after meetings only to reaffirm their original decision not to renew the coach's contract for another year. This didn’t make sense to me then and it still doesn’t make sense to me to this day.
Wait there’s more, here comes the year 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, just as the world was trying to grasp hold of what to do and how to stay safe with a deadly virus spreading everywhere, we here in Valdosta got busy welcoming in a new football coach with a checkered but winning past.
The bold move didn’t make all the town folk happy. Don’t get me wrong, everybody loves the Wildcats but at some point you cut ties and move on, after all it’s about the kids anyway, right?
Apparently getting the right coach is more important than trying to figure out when and how we fully open our schools. So what does our school board do, they decide to hold more meetings to discuss how and if they need to further compensate a former employee who felt that they were wrongfully terminated.
So the city school board met and met and met again to decide what they already decided months ago. Kinda makes you feel like Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
At some point, you would think a board member or maybe even the school superintendent would raise their hand and declare that we put a stop to this, after all they have spent more time at those meetings discussing football coaches than they have discussing the educational needs of the children attending Valdosta City Schools.
So now it's been over a year and the school board decided this time not to renew the newly hired coach his contract. Now we have two coaches that were employed by Valdosta City Schools, that has turned into two coaches not coaching at Valdosta High.
One coach reportedly wants $800,000 to move on from this nightmare and it's anybody’s guess how much the second coach will want or got in his severance package to part ways.
For the life of me, I simply can’t understand how or why our elected school board continues to waste taxpayer money discussing items that they have voted on several times.
Must I remind them that every taxpayer dollar is hard earned and deserves to be spent wisely, that means on the education of our children and not for entertainment purposes. When Valdosta taxpayers look at their tax bill each year, school taxes are the highest allocated item.
School taxes are more than city and county taxes combined. Yet, our school board apparently believes it’s OK to spend money like a sailor on leave. I prefer that the $800,000-plus that the school board wants to give away be spent educating the students. If for some reason, the school board insists on getting rid of excess funds, here’s an idea, how about roll back the property tax millage rate or give us a credit like the city and the county does.
In any event, let’s move on, get the schools back fully opened, use good old common sense when it comes to spending other folk’s money. If that don’t work for you, you can always get your lunch bucket and go home.
J.D. Rice is a former chief of Valdosta Fire Department.
