The Senate’s Republican majority acquitted President Donald J. Trump of two articles of impeachment last week. These articles were indictments for a litany of alleged crimes. They alleged Trump illegally withheld Congressional military aid to an ally fighting our enemy Russia, he bribed a foreign government to smear an opponent, all while conducting secret “foreign policy” using a shady business partner, Lev Parnas, now indicted. He ignored Congressional subpoenas and ordered his appointees to ignore them. He was accused of using secret servers to hide the evidence of his crimes. Trump fired a career state department official, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who testified that she blocked the plans of Trump’s shadow foreign policy cronies who wanted to unlawfully secure gas contracts in Ukraine that would be diverted to these Trump business cronies. His indicted business partner said he has evidence that a Republican Trump supporter was keeping her under physical and electronic surveillance. The State Department literally whisked her back in the dead of night because of concerns for her safety.
No president was ever accused of such outrageous criminality. The evidence for Trump’s crimes continues to mount, as more of his inner sanctum take plea deals or blow the whistle with or without a book contract. I believe Trump operates like the mob boss of a crime syndicate. One of Trump’s lawyers allegedly committed a crime by failing to disclose that he was a material fact witness in Ukrainegate. I believe Republican Sen. Rand Paul broke the law by outing the whistleblower and weaving a cockamamie story claiming s/he is a Deep State infiltrator. Trump supporters don’t care how idiotic it sounds, or how idiotic they look, as evidenced by the inane pro-Trump pieces on the Sunday op-ed page.
But the proud boasts of Lowndes Commissioner Scottie Orenstein in a social media post are beyond the pale: “Republicans are not concerned in the least about the articles of impeachment. It means NOTHING and we don’t care!” It should be noted that Orenstein represents a gerrymandered district stacked with Republican voters. Regardless, it’s chilling to see a Lowndes Commissioner publicly boast of ignoring the president’s high crimes and misdemeanors, especially given the sad state of election rigging in the state of Georgia. The illegal voter purges and voter suppression in Georgia are national news, and this column cannot possibly detail the manifold evidence of how two Republican governors and two Republican secretaries of state allegedly helped steal elections. The damage done may not be rectified by the 2020 elections, in which the President and two Georgia senators are on the ballot.
The Lowndes County Commission appoints and funds the Lowndes Board of Elections. Other Georgia county commissions adopted formats requiring equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats on their boards, Lowndes did not. If we are to have faith in our system of elections, fairness demands equal representation at this level. I am surprised the local Democratic Party, whose leaders demand transparency in all things government and non-government, hasn’t stepped up. Instead of broadcasting the Lowndes Democratic Party treasury report on social media, they ought to publicize the institutional Republican bias on our Board of Elections and the lack of polling stations.
When a Republican Lowndes County commissioner boasts of how he and all other Republicans don’t care about the Republican president’s crimes, it is simply chilling. In the last 10 years Lowndes went from over 30 polling stations to 10. Lines have gotten longer and voters are increasingly claiming that they have been purged. The constant erroneous refrain is “there isn’t enough money.” Voting is a constitutional right: it doesn’t matter how much it costs to hold a fair election. I would suggest the Lowndes Commission stop paying the county attorney nearly a half million dollars to litigate whether we will allow businesses to hook up to city water, instead use that tax money to reopen voting stations.
The next Lowndes Board of Elections meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 pm. If you aren’t working a 9 to 5 job, maybe you can be there.
Leigh Touchton,
Valdosta
