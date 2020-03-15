I enjoyed the story written by Dean Poling on the Jersey Boys. I met Frankie Vallie 50 years-ago in Philadelphia. He was a little guy in 1965,1966, 1967 and 1968.
The Four Seasons owned the Top 40 Playlist on music radio stations WFIL Famous 56, and WIBG Wibbaqe Radio who played their music to death!
WFIL Famous 56 was a Top 40 station. Frankie Vallie, lead all the hits; “Come on Maryann”, Ragdoll”, “Sherry Babe” was a monster of a hit! Then Frankie Vallie went on to do solo with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from 1967-68. They recorded hit after hit in the early 60’s. I was in high school when I met him.
When I became a Disc Jockey, I finally received a chance to play their music on WPEN Philadelphia, Pa. Middle of the Road Station.
I remember when they taped the Mike Douglas TV Show at NBC, KY TV in the 60s. They don’t make songs like this anymore. The Four Seasons go back 50 years.
Doug Jones of Valdosta is a former Disc Jockey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.