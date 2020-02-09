In the beginning of 2016, my two children, Bobby and Raquel Goddard began a plastics recycling program at Valdosta High School. The program started slowly and my kids found some moldy ham sandwiches among the water bottles in those early days. Once Bobby graduated, Raquel quickly realized she couldn’t handle the recycling bins by herself. She started the Recycling Club at VHS, first in the old facility and then at the beautiful new school. Today, the program has grown to 25 students and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company donated custom Wildcat plastic recycling bins to the school.
I say this to encourage the city council to continue the recycling program. I understand that often recycling is not cost effective, however, I contend that anytime we can remove items from our landfills, we are moving in the right direction. The price paid for recycled goods fluctuates, and while it is currently lower than we’d like, that is temporary. The value of recycling will rise as companies turn away from single use plastics and look to recycling to lessen their impact on our earth. I urge the members of the city council to think long term and consider the big picture. Eventually, recycling will be commonplace everywhere, if we stop now, we will cause our community more work and more expenditure of capital later on down the road. Let us continue to recycle, in our beautiful high school and throughout our great city. Demand for recycled materials will catch up to meet our efforts.
Mattia Goddard,
Valdosta
