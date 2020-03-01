Donald Lambro’s article, Jan. 28, in the Valdosta Daily Times, last paragraph, is more like political word games than searching for the meaning of “other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz. Spoke at length about “Treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
It is clear at least it must be a high crime or a high misdemeanor not what Maxine Waters says,” whatever the House says it is.”
Also the meaning of high crimes is clear in the collegiate dictionary under :high: serious, grave .
That doesn’t mean a nebulous charge like abuse of power in Article One or an absurd charge of obstruction of congress which disregards the courts about executive privilege in Article Two. No real crimes have been alleged.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
