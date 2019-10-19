Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.