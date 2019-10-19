In the gone but not forgotten years of long ago, folks would expose their soul to family, friends, lovers, colleagues and even enemies, with a carefully penned letter that was just carefully and sometimes cautiously received and read as it was written.
Today, the more uninhibited among us simply dump on the editor of the local “rag,” a nickname possibly alluding to the rag content sometimes used in the making of paper.
Sometimes we letter and column writers represent the fabric and sometimes the pulp, but write we must. Read on and decide for yourself.
Gifted columnist Dalton Delan has joined the chorus singing praises to the god of youth; Hollywood, of course, was the first in my memory to do such a thing. In earlier times, its films depicted the tribal chief as aged and wise, and sometimes pushed aside by the toxicity of youth, but only to prevail in the happy ending.
Hollywood’s god of youth is now “worshiped” by many, and threatens even our national flag and the principles for which it is flown. But there are many who can still see the beauty and joy of youth in its context — in its rightful place in the whole of life — and have no fear of current fads and fantasies.
Scrutiny of older leaders and potential ones is fine and wise as long as the younger ones share the same scrutiny on the same stage, and the toxicity and even stupidity get equal time with the infirmities. All are equally present on life’s broadway and should not be assigned exclusively to any player, regardless of age. I believe our Constitution calls for such a concept.
We should not fear our maturity, nor allow it to be further demonized by the false god of others, for it is “a thing of beauty” and even more accurately “a joy forever.” It is the age of “the sixth sense,” the fair maiden after which the first five lust, and by which they long to be consumed. It is there that they will blossom, and yield in abundance.
You may call it wisdom, or you may call it intuition. You may even label it as “yet to be identified.” But please don’t call it anything less than the whole of youth and everything in its wake.
I very much enjoy Dalton Delan’s columns and look forward to enjoying them even more during his maturity.
Paul L. Ray,
Adel
