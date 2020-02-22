I found my lone New Year’s resolution in a Bar-B-Q joint in Nashville, Ga., and so far have kept it. It being printed on an apron, I knew it was right for me: “I resolve to get more exercise by pushing my luck.”
Last year, I resolved to pull my own weight but had no luck at all, so here goes nothing.
Specifically, I resolve to write more letters and strengthen their content, but not to the point of pushing the paper’s luck, too. They’re plenty good at that on their own.
I was tempted to begin with the impeachment in which the Democrats put their own interest over that of our country, but decided instead to write about the good that came of it, namely two memorable editorial cartoons.
The first one had a mama eating her children’s homework because she was so proud of it she couldn’t let it go.
With all due respect to the cartoonist, that’s not how it happened. Actually she ate it because she was ashamed of it, and then had the gall to tell the headmaster that if he wanted homework he should do it himself.
Like having a lamb at school, that too was against the rule. But to make a long story short, when the matter was eventually taken up by the “Bored of Education” (don’t touch that spelling), I knew that it was there that my own luck would finally run out, so I decided not to go there. It was angel fly-over country and at my age, I need to stay where they are more likely to tread.
The second cartoon had a donkey inadvertently hitting Joe Biden on the head with the impeachment axe intended to be used on the President. But a closer look at the donkey’s eyes reveals that Biden was the intended target the whole time. Donkey had delivered a blow for the three Stooges: Too White, Too Male and Too Old.
Perhaps an app can be used on the other old white man.
Clever cartoons put the hateful No-Brainers to shame. Wit and humor could be the missing link in our broken chain. As evidenced by the late night talk shows, those who once applied the soothing balm of humor to raw politics have largely been replaced by instigators of hate and intolerance.
With humor plundered and nearly defeated, political correctness continues its march. As the body with no germs succumbs to the next disease, a society with no immunity will eventually perish of its own denied humanity.
Paul L. Ray,
Adel
