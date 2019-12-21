Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.