Ghost writing is a legitimate and honorable profession. In exchange for fair compensation, the ghost writer uses his or her skills to articulate for a client better than the client can do for himself, or for a variety of other reasons.
Donald Lambro is a columnist, and currently a left winger. Obviously his heart and soul are not represented by what he writes, otherwise it would make more sense, the way it used to.
As a conservative columnist his articles were spirited and he usually found a third or even higher perspective, but currently he echoes the pathetic party line of the current very vocal Democrats. There is no originality and the perspective is well worn or completely worn out.
Some writers can ghost write as well as they can write from their own convictions and/or from the truth as they know it, but Donald Lambro obviously is not one of them. He is probably not the first writer to ghost under his own byline but he must surely be the worst.
Paul L. Ray,
Adel
