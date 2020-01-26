I have a story for you. It is an old story but ages well.
In the great year of 2016, someone noticed some “Deplorables” hiding in a basket, and like smoke in a pool hall, the word quickly spread.
I could have kicked myself. I had been looking for myself since the '70s but had never checked that basket.
I was not alone. “Deplorables” emerged almost immediately as if from the woodwork in ever-increasing numbers, each having long since thought that he was the last but finally overjoyed that he was not “let’s have a reunion!” became the “primal scream” heard ‘round the world.
Since then, we have learned that we are all deplorable in our own way. From dust we came. And to dust we shall return. Nothing is ever gained but an easier life which only makes life harder and death easier.
Like so many others, I still watch NBC News because I grew up with it. “More people watch NBC than any other news organization in the world.” You’ll have to watch that peacodk, honey, I just got the carpet cleaned.
I also watch Fox News every chance I get because their people remind me of the people I grew up around. I don’t have cable, so when the nightly peacock redacts the news or the floor around my TV set, I eat supper with my friends at Fox and the Yankee Truckers off the Gth Road and put together the pieces of news in peace.
Dolly has a “coat of many colors” and I have spliced Fox and Peacock.
Tribal or not, “birds of a feather (do) flock together,” always have and always will. “How sweet it is!”
Some say that’s a bad thing and is tearing our country apart. If I belonged to their flock, I’d probably agree. And I’d better, because that’s all they allow. Flocking-or tribalism – springs directly from the hearth of the family.
It is the purest essence of freedom, and the mobility for self-determination. Some think they fear it, but more likely see it as a cataract in their vision of one big happy politically correct flock in which they are forever in the upper and drier tier, deciding the correctness for the day.
Some might call them control freaks. What history calls them will depend on who writes the books and that will depend on how many are left still curious enough to read the books before they are written.
Paul L. Ray, Adel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.