A long time ago in a county far away, a county chairman told a gathering of the chamber of commerce that Paul L. (namely me) was the greatest fiction writer of all time: “He has no peers at all.”
That rang well, but sadly was alternate fact, as the following is my first attempt to publicize a piece of pure fiction. At least I pray that’s what it proves to be.
The year is 2043, and if I live until Oct. 16, I will be 100 years old. I miss a thing or two in my old age, but I reckon most of all, I miss my freedom.
The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 proved to be more dress rehearsal than omen. The socialists won the presidential election of that year, or claimed it shortly thereafter, and went on to take the Senate.
The pandemic, along with the shut down of normal lives, had left folks detached of their bearings and vulnerable to the shameless campaigning that followed.
Mail-in balloting proved to be even more insecure in a heated election than had been feared.
Campaign workers replaced poll workers in “battleground” states and traveled many miles to work the polls which were actually homes where voting was taking place. The usual 50 feet clearance was not required and ingenuity knew no bounds.
Some prosecutions have resulted over the years, but only selectively by the socialists who have used the corrupt ballot and the nation’s wealth to keep themselves consistently in office since the day the virus put them there.
The “resistance” is alive but not well. The “virus” has too many eyes and too many ears. Too many are pleased that everyone is finally having to do the same thing at the same time except the enforcers and they are many.
Neighbor is squealing on neighbor, even to the point of turning in folks who dare gather unlawfully at their church. Such offenses are punishable by two-weeks house arrest.
Groceries and other supplies are scarce and expensive. Relief checks are increasingly smaller and farther between.
Tenants who once owned their homes were protected from the banks but not from the state, which is now the de facto landlord.
Gas is cheap but travel is restricted and most everything is shut down like the will of a once free ... people.
I will soon be facing my maker. He knows the whole story and may be lenient. But what will I tell those who gave their young lives for the freedom that has now been squandered? That will be the hell of it.
Paul L. Ray, Adel
