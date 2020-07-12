When our country was founded, it was founded with the greatest liberties that any people have ever before known. Some even told us that this form of government was only appropriate for a good, Christian populace.
Both of the statements above have proven true. No other nation in history has arisen, so rapidly, and to such worldwide distinction and approbation.
But, since we failed to maintain our Christian distinctive, now our enemies, within and without, are using our liberties to destroy our liberties.
We have noted that, when a group wants to get rid of one of our freedoms, they use that freedom into abuse, until even responsible individuals call for a curtailment of that liberty. If we, as a nation, beginning with ourselves, do not return to the “faith of our fathers,” we will continue to see the destruction of this country. All that is necessary for the destruction of this great country is for good men to do nothing.
President Kennedy may have had his faults, but even that good man called for his countrymen to “not ask what your country can do for you, but for what you can do for your country.”
Let us all ask, “What can I do to help?”
Ruth Rasmussen, Valdosta
