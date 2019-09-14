Local folks just saved my life.
Steve Wysocki of Horizon RV flew me down rider Jacob Courson to help me evacuate my Florida home which was soon full of Dorian storm surge.
Realtor Alison Stokes rushed me cases of bottled water as a hidden leak prevents service here. Rider’s mom brought batteries for portable fans until power could be put on. Plumber Mr. Etheridge rushed over, still trying to find and fix the leak.
At 74, alone with seven rescued pets, these acts of kindness saved our lives. Unable to sell our Catholic mission house here for even 30k of the 100k spent on it, we are so lucky to still have the shelter.
Thanks to God and these acts of generosity and kindness from loving people!
Miss Pippadog and six kitties, Baby, Callie, Leo, Mac, Mimi and Ginger, all rescues, say thank you, too!
Chaplain Susannah Pushkin, RC,
Lantana, Fla.
