President Trump’s good character is in his forth-rightness on the issues and promises he made are promises kept, good results for all Americans the past three years despite resistance from the Democrats of Congress.
President Trump is actually America’s cheer leader as in his rallies. Democrats are in victomhood. The president sees the glass as half full, the Democrats see the glass as racist.
“What started as Trump’s request for Ukraine to ‘do us a favor’ spun into a far-reaching, 28,000-page report…,” from the AP, on the front page of the Valdosta Daily Times, Feb. 6. This is not overwhelming evidence as Democrats and Steven Roberts claimed in his article printed, Feb. 11, in the Valdosta Daily Times. It was more like a big smear or railroading. Senator Murkowski fell for the smear like in the Kavanaugh hearings. The impeachment was Kavanaugh 2.0.
President Trump’s better strength is his positiveness on the issues and policies that are bringing good results for all Americans, being most capable the past three years having good results.
James Carville, famous for the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid” points out the Democrats don’t have good issues. They want open borders, healthcare for illegals, free college, free healthcare for everybody, higher taxes, people voting from jail. (Especially B. Sanders in the lead).
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
