Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler should have been embarrassed this past Saturday when President Trump traveled to the Valdosta Airport to campaign for them in their special runoff election on Jan. 5.
After loudly and falsely alleging the Nov. 3 presidential election was stolen from him, he did introduce them and allow them a few minutes to speak before continuing his personal rant that lasted 100 minutes.
What were these senators thinking when they asked for Trump’s help?
Surely they knew he would only complain and whine about his election loss as he has done daily since Nov. 3. That kind of twisted thinking alone on their part tells us they do not deserve another term in the U.S. Senate.
For the past month,Trump and his Senate enablers, including Perdue and Loeffler, have been largely silent about the COVID-19 tragedy that is overwhelming our health care system and threatening our very lives as a large wave of the virus is now sweeping over our whole country.
It seems that these senators, along with many more of their GOP peers, are plainly not willing to help us and will not encourage the president to take responsibility and action in this national crisis.
Since they are willing to merely watch as the virus kills more than 2,000 Americans each day, these two senators need to be defeated and sent home on Jan. 5.
We need help and must have fresh new leadership from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to support a new national strategy for fighting COVID-19 that President-elect Joe Biden has already articulated.
Grant Plymel
Thomasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.