PERRY-CRAWFORD: President only concerned about himself

On Saturday night Dec. 5, the lame duck President Donald Trump held another pep rally in the City of Valdosta. This man has done everything to undermine the election process of our country. He has held many events where there was no social distancing and almost zero use of masks.
The issue is more and more difficult to understand given the fact that the COVID-19 virus is sweeping through the country like the wind, a very strong and deadly wind.
Donald J. Trump is only concerned with Donald J. Trump. We were told that he was ill with the virus and was given the best medication available and was “cured” in less than a week. Many others and I are still doubtful if he ever was infected given his cavalier attitude and reckless disregard for the citizens that attend his pep rallies and parties. What we have here is a failure to communicate.
This man never listens. He ignores the scientists; he lies constantly about everything and the virus is no exception. From its onset he lied and downplayed the situation and put the entire country in danger of sickness and death. The United States has over three million positive results and over a quarter million deaths, this is ridiculous, and he is still treating it as a “hoax” as he said in the earliest days, knowing full well it was not.
The Trump virus is sweeping through the country of late because he is so preoccupied with his loss of the presidency and spreading lies and causing division in the country with his cult-like following being just as erroneous and prone to lie just as their leader.
It is unfortunate that this man is behaving as a petulant child; instead of following the constitutional law, he is acting like this is his personal sand box where he has become the biggest bully who will not be challenged by anyone who disagrees with him.
He is upset because a man who is clearly better suited to run the country has now been elected by the people. He is making a mockery of the election process in this country. He is a laughingstock across the country and the world and is making the USA a joke as well. He thinks that he could not have possibly lost unless he was cheated, we felt the same way four years ago.
Even though it has been shown that there was Russian interference but not enough to change the election. This man had no business being the president of this country.
The entire time he has been in office he has held constant pep rallies and stirring the flames of racism and hate wherever he goes.
So, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and his refusal to concede that he was whipped soundly by President-elect Joseph Biden he continues to hold these super spreader pep rallies.
The man has been voted out, point blank, period. He is only president until Jan. 20 and I for one, one of 80 million, am ready to see him and his family and all of his super spreader task force gone! Bu-bye.
Cynthia Perry-Crawford lives in Valdosta.
