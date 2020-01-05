A president has been impeached in his first term! What does that mean? If we have been present in this country for the last three years, it means very little.
We have watched a corrupt President and Congress run roughshod through this country with a reckless disregard for decency and real morality. Because they are all staunchly opposed to abortion, homosexuality and taking their guns the scared so-called evangelical, pseudo-Christian segment have declared themselves the high and mighty white right.
The Congress is controlled by the seriously misguided, ill-informed people. I don’t think that they really are concerned with being truthful or honest because their leader lies constantly, so much so that they have taken to not even calling them lies any more.
Although No. 45 breached real moral, legal, constitutional boundaries they remain steadfastly in his corner. Is there anything that this man can do that they would would dare to challenge, to say that is wrong, illegal or immoral? I dare say that the statement he made about being able to shoot someone on a busy New York thoroughfare and no one holding him accountable is clearly 100% true. It is probably the only true statement he has ever uttered in his entire life.
What will come of his impeachment? That remains to be seen, but if the depraved, disregard for the law and being morally misguided nature of this Congress, and all the Trumpsters are any indication, it will be just one more disappointment in the sight of the world and most importantly in the sight of the only true and living God, Himself.
How will this event be remembered in the history books, maybe there will be one that is still acquainted with the truth and will record the events in a fair, balanced honest way.
We have seen the Bible’s words come true, “right will seem wrong and right will seem to man to be wrong”: 2 Timothy 3. The fact is those who have forsaken God’s word going so far as to compare No. 45 with Jesus are in danger, and by their actions have put many in danger as well.
What will 2020 bring for the citizens of this nation? If 2019 is any indication, there will continue to be a bunch of liars and dishonest people making policy and keeping the rich rich and adding more poor to the list of the homeless and hungry.
Cynthia Perry-Crawford,
Valdosta
