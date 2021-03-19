It was eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Derrick Chauvin kept his knee on a dying George Floyd's neck. This murder captivated the world and finally made people who up until this time said they did not understand why black people could not just conform to police instruction and see that everything would be fine.
Why did we think that Black Lives Matter statements and protests were necessary? Why are we always talking about race? Why is it necessary to involve race in every conversation? The simple truth is that we live in a nation that was built on the backs of Black people. We live in a country where there are those who attempt to revise history instead of telling the truth, no matter how ugly it is.
This country has given way to liars and people who despite irrefutable facts and visible proof continue to deny what we all know is true and will even become violent and invoke “patriotism” and the “American way” to attempt to change lies to truth and truth to lies.
The previous president was allowed to lie, cheat and steal with impunity and his horde of followers continue to hide under the banner of conservative Americans and so called “evangelical Christians” vowing to once again “take the country back.”
It is time out for this foolishness.
When will it ever end? How can it end when there are those who basically uphold every lie and refuse to be bold enough to just be honest and stand up for the truth? The sad condition of America is she is a liar and an abuser of anyone that does not have white skin.
We are seeing the effects of the lingering ever-present racism that has oppressed and killed any people of color. From its very inception, there has been a very real need to be the only people that inhabited this country as citizens.
The people that were already here and those kidnapped from Africa and enslaved to do her bidding will never be treated as human beings with the same rights, wants and needs as any human being would have, but it is still God Bless America regardless of the blood she sheds on her own soil.
When will we be treated as equals? When will we be treated like humans? How about today? How about right now!
Romans 8:28King James Version (KJV): "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
Cynthia Perry-Crawford, Valdosta
