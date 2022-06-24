PERRY-CRAWFORD: Gun reform, change needed

It has been said that all it will take to make gun control measures a reality is for every eligible Black person to apply for and purchase guns and permits at the same rate as our white counterparts.
We believe this because of the Black Panthers doing exactly that and the government starting a nonstop campaign against the organization that did not stop until individuals in its leadership were murdered. Sincere gun rights advocates are few and far between.
What we see typically is a shock and awe campaign that hinges on the Second Amendment rhetoric we have heard for decades. The Second Amendment was never intended for guns to be in every household like pots and pans.
Of course, there are those who like to hunt and those who like to maintain firearms to protect their homes and families but there is absolutely no need for any private citizen to own assault rifles or other weapons of mass destruction and enough ammunition to start a small war.
The only reason there are no tanks rolling around, (except those maintained by many local law enforcement all over the country), is because the NRA cannot find a way to legalize them.
The millions of dollars that are paid to our politicians and spread to our legislators by the NRA is how they maintain the choke-hold on this country. The Bible speaks of one whose conscious has been seared as with a hot iron (1 Timothy 4:2), this is the very nature of many people in our government – they live only for the monetary gain and believe that as long as they can remain in their positions of “power” they have no need to do anything differently.
So, the only way we can expect anything different is to get rid of these individuals and vote in some others that may have the will of the people as their foundation, their purpose for being elected to their respective offices.
It doesn't matter how many children are murdered, or how many mass murders take place. We all must stop sitting and offering up lip service and do something, vote, protest, write letters. We must teach our children what needs to be done for this system to work.
The fact is there are those who will do anything for money but there are also some of us even though money would put us in a much better position in life, know that that “money” cannot buy peace of mind and human decency.
Romans 8:28 King James Version (KJV)
28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
Cynthia Perry-Crawford is a Valdosta resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.