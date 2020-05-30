PERRY-CRAWFORD: Freedom viewed two ways in America

It has been a while since I have written to the editor. Frankly, I was just sick and tired of being sick and tired.
Forty-five has done so much damage to this country by pulling all of the poisonous “debautry” to the surface of the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Even during the life and death trauma that this country is dealing with, we see a gang of hoodlums with assault rifles and their signs and banners whining that their freedom is being taken away by the government.
These “whypepols” don’t have a clue about what it feels like to really have their freedom taken from them.
Now we all have had to limit our routines, learn how to spend time with our families to avoid the coronavirus.
This is not unnoticed by those of us who really are living under false of sense of security and freedom.
We continue to see our black men and women murdered in the streets and even in our homes. We would not dare to go to our municipal building armed to the teeth.
You would see SWAT or the National Guard deployed before you could bat an eye.
We know how to wait.
We have waited for hundreds of years to be treated as human beings instead of something to be afraid of, to be shot on sight as if just being present is some kind of weapon, a walking pipe bomb to be shot on sight and no one would be held responsible because black people by nature are violent animals to be killed by any means necessary.
So we won’t be marching demanding our freedom. We should but this “Amerikkka” even during a pandemic will not tolerate us trying to assert ourselves as a deadly weapon. A weapon of mass destruction.
We are much too dangerous for that.
Cynthia Perry Crawford lives in Valdosta.
