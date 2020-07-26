The governor of Georgia has used his power to dictate that our cities and counties cannot mandate the use of face masks in public. He is also planning to sue the mayor of Atlanta. It is obvious that he is a very foolish person.
He clearly does not care about me, our children or our grandchildren. People will die because of his decision. I obviously do not wish for him or any member of his family to suffer from this virus. That would mean that I also would have no sympathy or empathy for the human race.
If only Mr. Kemp had the same moral code.
Please just resign from your office. Mr. Kemp. You have proven yourself unworthy for serving this state. While I may be 86 years old, I am far from foolish.
Patricia Pedrick, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.