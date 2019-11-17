I was very glad to see Mayor Gayle’s explanation of the Service Delivery fiasco.
But I am appalled that taxpayers’ hard-earned money has been wasted to the tune of $860,000 to date. These monies are lost to our community. What could have paid for improvements in infrastructure or much needed services to our citizens has gone to pay lawyers.
Any party involved in this litigation would be anxious to resolve it except the one that financially benefits by continuing it. The city lawyer is on salary, while the county lawyer is not. Is it coincidence that the suit was brought and appealed by the county?
As a resident of both the city and the county, I have the honor of paying the lawyers for both sides of this case. And I see that my money has been squandered!! I suspect that if both lawyers were on salary we would see less litigation or at least quicker resolutions. It’s time for the County Commission to hire a lawyer on salary.
Karen Noll,
Valdosta
