On May 5, 2020, you published an article headlined "City opens recycling curbside drop sites."
"Recycling services were suspended by the city April 3, citing a limited staff members following Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place mandate April 2." One year later, we citizens are still hauling our recyclables to one of the three drop-off sites.
The governor's mandate is no longer valid. It seems we citizens are paying for a service not directly received. The City of Valdosta should immediately resume curbside recycling, as the fee for this is included in the monthly water/sanitation bill.
Linda Muntz, Valdosta
