Should Valdosta/Lowndes find the need to name or re-name a street, please consider Katherine Johnson ("Hidden Figures" movie) who was the mathematical genius who put John Glenn into space.
Using her skills in math with only the aid of pencil, paper and calculator, she was able to compute and establish any mathematical equation needed to put Glenn into orbit. Glenn would not enter the capsule until he was given the OK on exit and re-entry from Katherine Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson is still alive at the age of 101 years this August. This was inspiring for all Americans and for that we should be extremely proud of such an important American.
Lynda Miller, Valdosta
