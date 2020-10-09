You can divorce everything but please keep Jesus.
Summer has ended and autumn has started. Jesus changes the time and the seasons. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.
Daniel 2:21. Sweet praise. Colossians 3: 12, 17. Whatever you’re doing today, cultivate an attitude of praise, whether it is through song or conversation, let your joy in the Lord rejuvenate others.
I know we are living in a time now where people on this earth have seen something we have never experienced, COVID-19. I lost a sister from it. Why is it so hard for some people to say “how are you doing” today? Look at the White House. Trouble is all up in there. Can’t you tell we are living in the last days?
Jesus repeatedly promised that one day He will suddenly return to the earth to set up His kingdom. Matthew 24: 23-26. Joyous everlasting life. Just think, no more shortage of time, no more running out of time, no worries about time, time will fly by to the last. We will have plenty of time, that Jesus is on, forever, everlasting time.
In the meantime, make the most of each and every day.
James J.B. Miller Jr. is a resident of Lakeland and member of Burning Bush Outreach Ministry of Valdosta
