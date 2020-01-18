I recently wrote a letter in the paper concerning auto insurance. I pointed out that it would be much better to drop the requirement and set up a system where the state would cover the costs of damages in accidents.
I suggested that the money would come from funds taken in traffic violations, and if that wasn’t enough, let all of us divide the remaining costs by paying tax when we renew our license plates.
I also mentioned that I had contacted the governor several times about this matter, but received no response. However, after a lengthy period of time, since I wrote the letter, I received a response from him. In the course of it, he instructed me to discuss my ideas with the state legislators.
He said the members of the General Assembly in my district can sponsor or vote on legislation on my behalf. He said if I needed their contact information, it is available from your county board of voter registration, or by visiting http://www.legis.ga.gov/.
He said that under the same above-mentioned website you could look up any bill under consideration by the Georgia General Assembly. He said, and I quote: “If legislation passes both the House and the Senate and reaches my desk for signature, I will give careful consideration to the concerns you have voiced.
“It is always good to hear from my fellow citizens, and I appreciate you making me aware of your interest in the matter.”
Now with this being played before us, I intend to follow up on it. So I encourage everyone who would like to see a better system about this, to contact the legislators in your voting district.
Robert Massingill,
Chatsworth
