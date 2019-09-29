Recently, while trying to secure even more federal money (our tax dollars) to help with California’s homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote to President Trump. Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, replied on the president’s behalf.
Thankfully for United States taxpayers, Dr. Carson didn’t give Newsom the money he wanted. Instead, he gave the governor a dose of a time-proven discipline called “tough love.”
As part of his reply, Carson told Newsom to overhaul California’s absurd regulations that make housing so outrageously expensive. He also told Newsom to drop his support for sanctuary cities and other left-wing policies that direct benefits to illegal immigrants and to provide those resources to American citizens first.
In the conclusion of his letter, Carson wrote, “When California has shown that it is willing to make hard and thoughtful choices to address these issues, the Trump Administration stands ready to support its efforts.”
Thank you, Dr. Carson, for showing some tough love.
Bill Malone,
Valdosta
