Thanks to Jim Purvis and staff at Purvis Funeral Home along with Cook and Berrien County law enforcement. But a special thanks to the Scruggs Asphalt Road Department and their employees. They were so respectful on the morning of Aug. 2 when the hearse carrying my wife, Sharon Lewis, passed to her final resting place.
As we traveled down Bear Creek Road, the entire team of workers stopped, put their tools down, removed their hats and bowed their heads as we passed by.
This would not have been done in most states today but we know Georgians still can and will take time to show respect to those who have lost love ones.
This goes way back before my time and I hope it will continue for generations to come.
Billy Lewis, Nashville, Ga.
