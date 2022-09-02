Hello, my name is Kaden Leisey. I am a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 440 of Hahira, Georgia.
I am currently working on the communication merit badge that involves me writing a letter to the editor of the newspaper. I would like to express some ideas that interest me that may help the community.
I believe that it could be useful for the small town of Hahira to utilize some of the small buildings that we have that are in the area. We could maintain the look of them to keep the town looking as old as possible as I believe many of the people that live here enjoy the older look of it.
We could get some small businesses that are locally owned to keep the tourism in our town up.
I also believe we could expand some with the extra wooded area in the outer edges of the city limits. We could get more attractions that could help bring in more tourism which in turn could help with the towns funding.
Thank you for your time.
Kaden Leisey Troop 440
