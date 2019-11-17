When state legislators hold a hearing in Valdosta Tuesday to hear voters’ thoughts on legalizing casinos, community members should let them know the importance of protecting local arts and culture venues throughout Georgia if this legislation moves forward.
Past legislation to allow casinos has promised “destination resorts” with a bevy of attractions, including entertainment venues. Casinos can distort the regional entertainment market because they can pay above market rates for top acts while charging below market for tickets. They make up the difference when patrons hit the gaming floor.
In other states, such developments have closed or crippled existing venues. In Georgia, many of our venues are historic jewels, symbols of their communities and anchors of downtowns.
Regardless of your views on expanding gaming, please ask your legislators to protect Georgia’s cultural treasures from unfair competition.
Allan Vella
Vella is president and CEO of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, which is a member of the Georgia Arts and Culture Venues Coalition.
