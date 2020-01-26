I attended a hearing at Lake Park City Hall last night. My son, a 20-something, received a traffic citation in Lake Park for, of all things, failure to update his address on driver’s license within 30, 60 or 90 days.
All three time frames were mentioned at the court session so I’m not really sure what the law is. Oh yes, there were more than a few people there for the same charge. Mostly poor, young people, single mothers, struggling to make ends meet.
Lake Park must have come up with this genius idea to generate more revenue for the city. I asked my son why he didn’t just pay the fine before court and he said he made several calls and never could get a clear answer on paying his fine before the court date. He inquired about his fine, was told it was $205.
I simply could not believe it. The whole thing sounded fishy to me so I went with him to court.
One thing I learned at court – the fine for speeding 10 miles over the speed limit is $175, while not updating your address on your license is $205. There were about 30 people there who were called in alphabetical order.
What infuriated me was this: My guess would be that 98% of the people present in that court were clearly on or below the poverty line. Poor Latinos, blacks and whites. One would think that Lake Park was only home to the poor or poverty stricken.
The lack of disparity in the socioeconomic class of those present was disturbing. Speed traps must only catch poor people. Only poor people have expired tags. Only the poorest of people forget to get their addresses updated on their driver’s license.
If it were your thing, and you pulled over 10 20-somethings, how many would live at the address on their license? Including rich, middle class and poor? Why are you only pulling over poor people? For whom a fine of $205 is devastating if they can even manage to come up with it.
I paid my son’s fine for him, he’s a good kid, works hard – same job for five years, doesn’t drink or do drugs, has a crazy hippie haircut, never asks me and his Dad for anything.
I didn’t see anyone driving a $50,000 SUV or a $70,000 truck at court that night and Lake Park, Ga., is loaded with folks that do, in fact I would say more that 50% of the population of Lake Park is at least middle class, I could be wrong.
One man immediately asked for community service in lieu of the fine. I had the impression he had provided community service before (forced labor) for one minor infraction or another, with excessive fines that he could not afford to pay.
Many opted for probation, which is a fancy way of saying “payment plan” then they are in the system and should they commit the tiniest of infractions they wind up in jail.
I felt so much compassion for these poor people! I postulate that the Lake Park Police Department is preying upon poor people. Shame on you, Lake Park Police Department! Shame on you!
Back the Blue? No, thank you.
Lisa LeGette, Lake Park
