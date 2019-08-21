Has America become the land of the special interest and home of the double standard?
Let’s see: If we lie to Congress, it’s a felony and if Congress lies to us, it’s just politics. The government spends billions to rehabilitate criminals and they do almost nothing for the victims.
In public schools, you can teach that homosexuality is OK but you better not use the word God in the process. You can kill an unborn child but it’s wrong to execute a mass murder. We are unable to close our border with Mexico but have no problem protecting the 38th parallel in Korea.
You can have pornography on TV but you better not put a nativity scene in a public park during Christmas. We have eliminated all criminals in America, they are now called “sick people.” We can use a human fetus for medical research but it’s wrong to use an animal.
We take money from those who work hard for it and give it to those who don’t want to work. We all support the Constitution but only when it supports our political ideology. We still have freedom of speech, but only if we are being politically correct. The land of opportunity is now the land of hand-outs.
And how do we handle a major crisis today? The government appoints a committee to determine who’s at fault, then threatens them, passes a law, raises our taxes, tells us the problem is solved so they can get back to their re-election campaign.
What has happened to the “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave”?
C.R. Lanier,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.