Yes, Mr. Rose, racism is still alive and well! Thanks to you and those whom you have been able to influence. You are so hungry for attention that you apparently are willing to take most any viewpoint that you feel will keep your name in the news.
I look around this community and see many black people doing just fine. Yes, we have poverty, and the “Good Book” says that we have always had poverty, and yes, it extends into the white community as well.
Blacks have more opportunities today than ever before, and I applaud that. We have come a long way in this country since the days of slavery, and everyone of us, both black and white, are much better people because of it.
People that are constantly looking for ways to stir up discontent, are only seeking self gain.
Let’s work together, care for each other. Reaching out to those who are less fortunate is the only way we can grow and become a better nation for all to enjoy.
God bless our country, and to all those who truly love our nation and the freedom we enjoy.
C.R. Lanier,
Valdosta
