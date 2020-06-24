Back in the good days when we were able to shop freely, smile at people and there was no pandemic, I went shopping at Kohl’s.
As I was going up to the entrance, I tripped and fell flat on my face.
A young man of color happened to be by his car, saw what happened and came running over to see if I was OK and to help me up.
It didn’t matter that I was white, it didn’t matter that he was brown, it was a human doing a kind deed and looking out for a human that had fallen. He was my angel that came to give me help.
In the chaos of it all, although I did thank him profusely, I failed to get his name and to thank him again through the only means I know how, the newspaper. Guess it is never too late to say thank you.
So to you, my angel, thank you for being a caring person, thank you for what you did. May our dear Lord send many blessings your way. And may we all get along in peace and harmony.
Beverly Lanier, Valdosta
