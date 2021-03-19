Thoughts on passing the federal American Rescue Plan, the $1.95 trillion COVID-19 relief package March 6, 2021: 

Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams, who serves in the U.S. House, credited Georgia voters: "Elections matter. Leadership matters."  

Thanks to Georgia voters who showed up and elected Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the American people are getting relief to recover from this economic crises and stop COVID-19 for good." – Atlanta Journal Constitution, March 7, 2021. 

The state of Georgia is scheduled to receive $8.2 billion from this package. Remember this the next time you vote. 

 

Susan E. Lampert, Valdosta 

